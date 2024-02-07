Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Is Scolding a Student an Offence? Madhya Pradesh HC Delivers Big Verdict on Class 12 Student Suicide

The court, while acknowledging the tragedy, also underscored the importance of assessing the responsibility of the teachers involved.

Moumita Mukherjee
Is scolding student an offence? Madhya Pradesh HC's big verdict
Is scolding student an offence? Madhya Pradesh HC's big verdict | Image:PTI/File/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gwalior: In a recent ruling, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has clarified that a teacher's disciplinary action to correct a student's behaviour does not fall within the scope of abetment to commit suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court stressed on the fact that informal social controls, such as reprimanding students for course correction, do not constitute abetment or instigation, as outlined in Section 107 of the IPC.

The decision came in response to a petition filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by the principal, vice-principal, and a teacher of Vivekanand Higher Secondary School in Tekanpur, Dabra, Gwalior. The court quashed the FIR and other proceedings against them, which included charges under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of the IPC.

Advertisement

The case involved the suicide of a class 12 student who had allegedly faced admonishment and insult from the school authorities. The student, along with two others, had been scolded by the principal for bursting crackers in the school toilet. The vice-principal later called the student's parents to the school, causing psychological distress, ultimately leading to the student taking his own life.

The court, while acknowledging the tragedy, also underscored the importance of assessing the responsibility of the teachers involved. The bench pointed out that alternative methods of social control, in the absence of corporal punishment, have been established to address behavioural issues among school children.

Advertisement

In the ruling, the court stated, “Children are required to be tutored not only to be good in academics but they ought to be tutored to become a good citizen so that they may add to the assets of the society rather than becoming a liability. If corporal punishment is banned and if a child, out of curiosity or ignorance or peer pressure, commits any deviant behaviour, then he is required to be corrected by measured reprimand or scolding.”

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Actor Vishal Addresses Rumours Of His Political Entry

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Over 400 Resident Doctors in Pune to go on Indefinite Strike From Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement