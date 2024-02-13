English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Police Charge-Sheet 2 Pakistan-Trained Terrorists

The accused were identified as Abdul Waris, a resident of Kishtwar and Masrat Hussain, a resident of Doda district.

Digital Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Jammu and Kashmir Police | Image:PTI/ Representational
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) police on Monday charge-sheeted two Pakistan-trained terrorists, who were arrested after they illegally returned from Pakistan via Nepal around 13 years ago, after allegedly taking training in Pakistan. As per officials, the accused identified as Abdul Waris, a resident of Kishtwar and Masrat Hussain, a resident of Doda district, were booked in the case after they returned from Pakistan.

The police filed the charge-sheet against both of them in the court of third additional sessions judge (NIA), Jammu, in a case registered against them under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code, a police spokesman said.

Case was registered in October 2010

He said the case was registered against them on October 25, 2010, at Banu Fort police station following their arrest from railway station Jammu along with Rs 50,000 each and incriminating anti-national material, including printed letter-pads of banned terror outfits.

During questioning, they confessed that they had crossed the Line of Control illegally from Poonch district and stayed in Pakistan for over a decade and underwent arms training, the spokesman said.

He said on the directions of the commanders of banned Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), they returned to Jammu and Kashmir via Nepal to join active militants.

The money recovered from them was supposed to be distributed among the youth of Doda and Kishtwar for terror activities, the spokesman said.

He said the charges against the accused have been substantiated during the course of investigation and finally a charge-sheet was filed against them in the court for judicial determination.

Both the accused are presently on bail, the spokesman said.

 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

