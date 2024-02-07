English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 00:12 IST

Maharashtra ATS Establishes Money Trail in ISIS Terror Funding Case, 13 Bank Account Traced

The Nashik court extended Engineer Hussaif Abdul Shaikh (32) who was arrested in Nashik for alleged links with ISIS, by 6 days.

Sandip Singh
Nashik Court
Nashik Court | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Engineer Hussaif Abdul Shaikh (32) who was arrested in Nashik by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for alleged links with ISIS was produced at Nashik Court. The court on Wednesday extended the custody of the accused by 6 days.

Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Ajay Misar said, "The accused’s custody was extended for next 6 days. During investigation it was revealed that the accused transferred around 65 thousand rupees to the people linked with the terror outfit ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).”

Advertisement

“He used ‘hawala’ networks and transferred the funds. The ATS had detected 26 bank accounts so far, involved in transactions of hawala money. 13 bank accounts so far have been examined, which indicated that the funds were sent to Syria through the UAE," the advocate said.

Rubiya Jahan Najeeb allegedly radicalised Shaikh to join ISIS

According to sources in law enforcement agencies, Shaikh was in a relationship with the widow of globally notorious terrorist Shafi Armar, also known as Yusuf-Al-Hindi, who was killed in a US drone attack in Raqqa, Syria, in 2015. He was known as the ‘ISIS Khorasan’ module chief and a close confidant of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi.

During the investigation, the ATS found that Shaikh and Armar's widow, Rubiya Jahan Najeeb, a Pakistan national currently in Syria, were planning to marry after remaining in touch for around 5-years through social media Facebook.

Advertisement

It is being said that Shaikh intended to move to Syria for the marriage, after Rubiya, who was handling the ISIS ‘honey trap and funding’ operations, succeeded in radicalising him during their friendship which started around 2018-2019.

As per a source, "Multiple money transfers were detected from the account of the accused to the account of an ISIS operative. These transfers took place between 2021 and 2023.”

Advertisement

Efforts to identify people in the network are being carried out.

It is further being added that a money trail has been established during the investigation, which indicates that there are several suspects involved in the network.

Advertisement

Sources also claimed that Shaikh was in regular touch with the ISIS sleeper cell. The investigating team has seized Shaikh’s electronic devices and mobile phones and are scrutinising the bank accounts to his social media accounts.

Who was Shafi Armar and his widow?

It is being claimed that significant intelligence input regarding Armar's family was gathered by the agency after his death, which indicated that Armar joined the ‘ISIS Khorasan’ module in Pakistan in the year 2012–2013. During his stay in Pakistan, he met Rubiya.

Armar was a member of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and belonged to Karnataka’s coastal region Bhatkal.

Advertisement

According to the reports, after the 2008 Batla House incident, Armar and his elder brother Sultan Armar fled to Pakistan. It came to fore that both Rubiya and Armar were actively using social media to brainwash and recruit young people from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India to carry out terror operations in coordination with Pakistan's ISI.

Allegedly, in 2016, during the "Ardh Kumbh" in Haridwar, Armar and five of his associates plotted terror attacks.

Advertisement

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against them.
 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 00:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News32 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education33 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News34 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement