New Delhi: A convict in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, Govindbhai Nai, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of four weeks to surrender to jail authorities, curing poor health status and family responsibilities.

In the petition to the apex court, he mentioned several reasons behind demanding extension to surrender. Nai, a barber by profession, claimed that he is the sole caregiver for his 88-year-old bedridden father and 75-year-old mother who he said are completely dependent on him.

He added in the petition that he has to take care of the financial needs of his two children. Lastly, he underlined his own poor health status, claiming that he was suffering from asthma and had recently undergone a surgery.

Bilkis Bano Case: SC Cancels Relief to Convicts

In a landmark verdict on January 8, the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts who gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered seven members of her family, including her three-year old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

It also directed the convicts, who were released on Independence Day in 2022, to surrender to jail authorities by January 22.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the Gujarat government's decision to release the men stating that the state was not competent to release them in 2022.

The 11 convicts who were released early are Jaswant Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana.

