Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s jailed son, Abdullah Azam, has made serious allegations against the Hardoi jail administration saying that he was forced to sleep on wet floors and provided cold water for baths despite this chilling cold conditions. Abdullah, who is serving a seven-year jail term in two fake birth certificate cases, claimed before the MP/MLA court in Rampur.

After his allegations and claims that it has become difficult to bear all such ill-treatments by the jail administration, the court took cognizance and asked for a report from the jail administration on the issue.

Additionally, the court also directed the jail administration to provide him with facilities as per the jail manual.

Meanwhile, the jail administration has reportedly denied the allegations and termed the accusations baseless. It is being said that all the inmates are provided the facilities as per jail manual.

As per the jail administration, over 1000 inmates sleep on the same floor, which is made of plaster and a carpet is laid on it. In addition to it, blankets are being provided and fresh tubewell water is also supplied to the inmates.

SP leader Azam Khan, his wife and son Abdullah Azam were convicted for submitting fake date of birth certificates and were sentenced to a 7-year jail term on October 18, 2023. Former-MLA Abdullah Azam is serving his jail term in Hardoi district jail while Azam Khan is in Sitapur jail.

