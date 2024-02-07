Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:49 IST
Leopard Injures 2 in Haryana's Hisar, Gets Rescued After 7 Hours
Two people from the rescue team were injured when the leopard initially evaded capture in Haryana's Hisar and the animal was later tranquilised.
HISAR: On Sunday a leopard entered a residential area in Haryana's Hisar and injured two people before it was finally captured as a result of a multi-agency effort. The leopard was first spotted prowling around Rishi Nagar at 07:00 by a newspaper hawker before it was once again seen in CCTV footage.
Reacting to the development, teams from the forest department, police force, fire department and emergency services were all deployed in an effort to rescue the leopard before any harm could be done. It is unclear as of now how the leopard reached entered the city and reached the residential area.
During an attempt to capture the animal in a warehouse, a guard from the rescue team and another employee was injured. Subsequently, the leopard jumped over the wall of the warehouse and attacked a woman who managed to narrowly escape.
Then, according to a report by PTI, the noise being created by a gathering crowd made the leopard seek shelter in a house. It was then that the police reportedly attempted to set a trap for the animal but when it failed, the leopard was hit with a tranquiliser dart.
When the animal finally fell unconcious after this, rescue teams managed to capture it.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:49 IST
