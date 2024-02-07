English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Leopard Suffers Severe Injuries After Being Hit By A Car On National Highway Near Punukonda | WATCH

Viral: A leopard in the Srisatyasai district of Andhra Pradesh was seriously injured early on Tuesday morning after it was struck by an unknown car

Andhra Pradesh: Leopard Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Hit By An Unknown Vehicle
Andhra Pradesh: Leopard Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Hit By An Unknown Vehicle | Image:X
Viral: Early on Tuesday morning, an unidentified vehicle struck a leopard on the national highway close to Penukonda in the Srisatyasai district of Andhra Pradesh, gravely injuring it. When forest rangers arrived, they moved the leopard so it could receive emergency medical care. The video of the leopard went viral as soon as it got out. More information about this incident is yet to be known. 

Poaching, habitat destruction, and killing in retribution for conflict pose serious dangers to leopard populations. Unfortunately, the death toll from car accidents seems to be a new concern in India. Numerous leopards have been reported dead in southern Indian states as a result of traffic accidents in the past. There is an immediate need for careful consideration and crucial conservation planning when roadways intersect significant wildlife habitats.

With nine subspecies spread throughout their entire range and varying habitats, leopards are among the world's most widely distributed wild cats. Across their whole range, poaching, habitat loss, and retaliatory killing are acknowledged as the main threats to leopard populations. The IUCN Red List now classifies the species as Near Threatened, with several subspecies being designated as Critically Endangered.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

