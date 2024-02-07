Advertisement

Viral: Early on Tuesday morning, an unidentified vehicle struck a leopard on the national highway close to Penukonda in the Srisatyasai district of Andhra Pradesh, gravely injuring it. When forest rangers arrived, they moved the leopard so it could receive emergency medical care. The video of the leopard went viral as soon as it got out. More information about this incident is yet to be known.

A leopard was critically injured 😞 after hit by an unknown vehicle on the National Highway near #Penukonda in the #SriSathyaSai dist, #AndhraPradesh, on early Tuesday.



The #forest dept officials rushed to the spot and shifted the #Leopard for treatment.#WildLife #BigCat pic.twitter.com/xNTh7Mo689 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2024

Poaching, habitat destruction, and killing in retribution for conflict pose serious dangers to leopard populations. Unfortunately, the death toll from car accidents seems to be a new concern in India. Numerous leopards have been reported dead in southern Indian states as a result of traffic accidents in the past. There is an immediate need for careful consideration and crucial conservation planning when roadways intersect significant wildlife habitats.

With nine subspecies spread throughout their entire range and varying habitats, leopards are among the world's most widely distributed wild cats. Across their whole range, poaching, habitat loss, and retaliatory killing are acknowledged as the main threats to leopard populations. The IUCN Red List now classifies the species as Near Threatened, with several subspecies being designated as Critically Endangered.