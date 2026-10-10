'Let's Test Our Luck': Yogi Adityanath Accepts Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Dare, Challenges SP Chief To Contest Too

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's challenge to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Ayodhya, daring the former chief minister to enter the electoral fray from the same constituency and settle the political contest face-to-face.

Addressing a public meeting in Balrampur on Saturday, October 10, Yogi responded to Akhilesh's challenge by inviting him to file his nomination from Ayodhya, the temple town that has remained central to Uttar Pradesh's political discourse following the construction of the Ram Temple.

"Akhilesh ji, Ayodhya is our sacred abode. I visit Ayodhya repeatedly to ensure that there is no lapse in its development, and the identity of Uttar Pradesh is not tarnished in any way. It is a centre of our faith and devotion. We go there not to contest elections but for its development," Yogi said.

Issuing a direct challenge to the SP chief, the Uttar Pradesh CM added, "I invite you to file your nomination from Ayodhya, and I will too, and I'll try my luck there once. Let it be decided! The fight should be face-to-face."

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CM Yogi's remarks came two days after Akhilesh challenged him to contest from Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP was struggling to identify a candidate for the constituency and was trailing in successive surveys conducted ahead of the Assembly elections.

Akhilesh's Challenge To Yogi

Akhilesh Yadav issued the challenge on Thursday while attending a Bhagwat Katha event at the residence of Tej Narayan Pandey, also known as Pawan Pandey, the Samajwadi Party's declared candidate from Ayodhya.

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The SP chief claimed that the BJP had been conducting repeated surveys since his party announced its candidate and alleged that the findings were going against the ruling party.

"Ever since we declared our candidate in Ayodhya, the BJP has been conducting survey after survey. In every survey, the BJP is lagging behind. We hear they are unable to find a new candidate for Ayodhya. If the chief minister who makes tall claims is so confident, he should contest from Ayodhya himself," Akhilesh said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also targeted the BJP over alleged corruption, claiming that voters would reject those who had looted public money.

"This time, not just in Ayodhya but across the state, the people will not spare those who loot public money," he added.

The SP had announced Pawan Pandey as its candidate from the Ayodhya Assembly constituency around two months ago. Akhilesh's challenge followed the party's decision to field its nominee ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yogi Targets SP Over Ayodhya's Development

While accepting Akhilesh's challenge, Yogi also criticised the previous Samajwadi Party government over its handling of Ayodhya and the city's condition before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister alleged that Ayodhya received only three to four hours of electricity under the SP government and suffered from poor sanitation, with garbage accumulating across the city. He also claimed that restrictions had been imposed on Ramlila performances and barricades had been erected in the temple town.

Contrasting the situation with the present, Yogi said Ayodhya was now writing a new chapter of development while giving shape to the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

The chief minister also accused the SP of misgovernance, protecting criminals and failing to provide adequate employment opportunities to young people. Taking a swipe at Akhilesh's PDA slogan, which stands for Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities), Yogi described it as "Pradesh Dubao Alliance", accusing the opposition party of pushing Uttar Pradesh towards decline.

Yogi further criticised the SP over its Rajya Sabha nominations, alleging that the party had failed to ensure adequate representation for Dalits and backward communities.

Ayodhya's Political Significance Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The exchange comes as political parties prepare for the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, expected in 2027. Ayodhya has remained politically significant, particularly following the construction of the Ram Temple and the BJP's emphasis on the city's religious and cultural importance.

The BJP's electoral position in the region also came under scrutiny after the SP won the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections. SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad defeated BJP candidate Lallu Singh. The Faizabad parliamentary constituency includes Ayodhya.

Yogi currently represents the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency, while the SP has declared Pawan Pandey as its candidate from Ayodhya.

However, Yogi's acceptance of Akhilesh's challenge does not amount to a formal announcement of his constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. Whether he eventually contests from Ayodhya, and whether Akhilesh responds by entering the contest himself, remains to be seen.