Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Light Diyas, Celebrate Jan 22 Like Diwali: PM Modi

Cabinet ministers, sources said, have also been urged to visit the temple along with devotees from their respective states after January 22.

Digital Desk
PM Modi
Light diyas, Celebrate Jan 22 Like Diwali: PM Modi | Image:PTI/Republic
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked his Cabinet colleagues to celebrate the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 like Diwali by lighting up diyas at their homes and also feed the poor, sources said.

He made these remarks at the Union Cabinet meeting amid a nationwide religious fervour in the run-up to the ceremony which he will be attending.

Cabinet ministers, sources said, have also been urged to visit the temple along with devotees from their respective states after January 22.

With the exercise by Hindutva organisations to mobilise the masses ahead of the ceremony drawing positive response, the BJP-led NDA believes the event will add to the popular appeal for the temple and may help it in the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May.

The BJP has already mobilised its members across the country to facilitate people's visit to Ayodhya and stay in the holy town after the ceremony. PTI KR KR TIR TIR

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

