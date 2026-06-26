'Like a Mother Who Raised You': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at TMC Defectors, Says 'No Pardon for Traitors'

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on leaders who have defected from the party, declaring that "there is no pardon for traitors" while comparing the party to a mother abandoned in times of need.

Her remarks came during a virtual meeting of the North Kolkata District Trinamool Congress, where she urged party workers to remain united amid growing political challenges.

Without naming any individual, Banerjee criticised leaders who left the party after benefiting from it for years.

"It is like a mother who raised you all your life; when she falls ill, you refuse to care for her. There is no pardon for traitors. They might save themselves today, but in the future, the people will demand an account from them, and so will the workers," she said.

Advertisement

She added that those switching sides for personal gain had betrayed the party's ideology and workers who had fought political battles on the ground.

Further, Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Centre had subjected the state to continuous political pressure through investigations and administrative actions.

Advertisement

"It has been a relentless barrage of oppression, case after case. People are driven to suicide and gripped by fear; hawkers' stalls are being demolished. Many are losing their jobs and seeing their life's dreams shattered," she said.

Highlighting the contribution of grassroots workers, Banerjee said booth-level workers, BLOs and party cadres had risked their lives to strengthen the Trinamool Congress.

"Yet, some switch sides merely to save themselves and their families. They lack patience; they abandon us to join the very people we fought against. It would have been better if they had simply left and joined the BJP. But to betray the party is unforgivable," she said.

Raises Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

The TMC chief also alleged that people expressing opinions on digital platforms were being targeted.

"Many people using digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, social networks or Instagram, have been arrested. Can't one speak against them? Does the BJP mean 'One Party, One Nation'? We cannot accept that," Banerjee said.

Concluding her address, Banerjee appealed to party workers to unite ahead of the Trinamool Congress' annual Martyrs' Day rally on July 21.

"Organising it involves immense effort and struggle, but even if only five workers attend, we will hold that meeting. We have never taken a single penny from anyone. So, on the day following the 21st of July, let everyone come together and unite," she said.

She also questioned the BJP's observance of "Constitution Murder Day" in reference to the Emergency, asking whether the rule of law was being upheld in the country today.