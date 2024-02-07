Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Lioness Captured in Gujarat's Amreli After Attacking 3 Persons Dies While Receiving Treatment

The lioness, who was tranquilised and shifted to a rescue centre after an operation that lasted several hours, died while showing signs of a nervous disorder.

Digital Desk
Representative image of a young lioness.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AMRELI: A lioness, captured after she attacked three persons in Gujarat's Amreli district, died while receiving treatment on Saturday evening, reportedly showing signs of a ‘nervous disorder’. On Friday, the lioness, who was around four to five years old, attacked three people throughout the day in Vavera village of Rajula taluka. In the morning hours, it attacked a man and a woman, injuring both. Then, in the evening, it attacked another person in the same village. After these incidents, the forest department mobilised and cordoned off the area before commencing a search and rescue operation. The operation lasted several hours and ended with the lioness being hit with a tranquiliser dart. Subsequently, the lioness was transferred to a rescue facility in Bhavnagar for a checkup and treatment. 

It was during the treatment that, according to forest officials, the lioness started showing signs of a nervous disorder and soon thereafter succumbed to it. 

Advertisement

As per a government report in 2020, the population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat rose nearly 29 per cent to 674 from 523 in five years from 2015, while the distribution area of the lions went up 36 per cent. In a reply to a question in the state assembly in February 2023, state forest minister Mulu Bera said 240 lion deaths were reported in the state in two years in 2021 and 2022 due to various natural and unnatural causes. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement