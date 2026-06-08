Liquor Bottles & Medical Supplies Found Inside the Raided Falta TMC Party Office Following Jahangir Khan's Arrest

Public outrage erupted in Falta on Monday after a massive hoard of government relief materials and medical supplies was discovered inside a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office. The office is reportedly associated with national leader Abhishek Banerjee’s MP office in the region and was operated by local TMC leader Jahangir Khan.

The discovery, which came immediately after Jahangir’s recent arrest, has triggered a severe local backlash, with furious residents taking to the streets to protest the hoarding of public goods.

Government Relief and Medicine Hoarded

According to reports, the party office was being used as an unauthorized warehouse for a massive cache of government property. Inside the premises, locals and investigators discovered extensive quantities of government relief items, including heavy tarpaulins (tripal) and blankets.

Even more concerning was the discovery of critical medical supplies and medicines explicitly belonging to the State Health Department. Local residents expressed immense anger, alleging that these essential services and relief materials were intentionally withheld from the public and never distributed in proper time when the community needed them most.

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Sources indicate that the hoarded government materials were allegedly being diverted and stored to be used under the 'Sebaashray' project—a local welfare initiative previously announced by Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee. Instead of being channeled through official administrative routes to reach the public, the Health Department goods were allegedly siphoned into the party office to serve political ends.

Adding to the controversy, numerous liquor and wine bottles were also uncovered scattered inside the TMC party office during the commotion.

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Local Outburst

The revelation has led to a massive outburst in Falta, with large crowds gathering near the office to vent their anger against local TMC managers. Angry residents have demanded a strict accountability probe into how critical state health infrastructure and emergency relief blankets ended up locked inside a political office while common citizens were deprived of basic aid.