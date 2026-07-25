Liquor Shops to Close by 8 pm Over Weekend Amid Student Protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Liquor shops across Delhi will operate with reduced timings over the weekend, closing at 8 PM instead of the usual 10 PM, as the Delhi government has imposed precautionary restrictions in view of the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to Delhi government officials, the decision has been taken based on inputs from Delhi Police, which flagged the need for additional preventive measures to maintain law and order in the central Delhi area.

Officials said the temporary change in operating hours is aimed at preventing any untoward incidents during the protest period.

A similar situation was witnessed on Thursday, when several liquor shops across the city were shut earlier than usual without any prior public announcement. The unexpected closure left many customers unable to purchase liquor and forced them to return empty-handed.

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According to officials, the early closure of liquor vends is purely a precautionary measure and is part of the government's efforts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the ongoing demonstrations.

Unless further orders are issued, liquor shops are expected to resume their normal 10 PM closing time after the weekend.