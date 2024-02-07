Advertisement

Assam: A scuffle broke out between the Congress workers and the Police after the party workers tried to break the barriers put by Assam Police on Tuesday, January 23. The Police personnel tried to prevent the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from entering into the Guwahati city.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that the Yatra would not be allowed to enter the city in order to avoid traffic jams. As the police personnel at the border tried to stop the Congress yatra, workers broke barricades and raised slogans.

“We have broken barricades but will not break law,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after Congress workers broke police barriers. "We have won as we have broken the barricades," said AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh.

असम में 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' को बैरिकेड लगाकर रोक दिया गया है।



'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' की बुलंद आवाज से डरी-सहमी असम सरकार ऐसी कायर और शर्मनाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रही।



BJP ये न भूले कि ये जनता की आवाज है, इसे किसी भी कीमत पर कुचला और दबाया नहीं जा सकता।



हमारी राह के… pic.twitter.com/q1E53exwPA — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2024

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati. The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.

