Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Interim Budget Draws Roadmap To Viksit Bharat, Says Amit Shah

Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: Lauding the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Modi said that the budget focuses on growth and will empower all sections of the society.

“This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047,” said PM Modi.