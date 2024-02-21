English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Traffic Snarls Hit Delhi's ITO, Dhaula Kuan; Tikri, Singhu Borders Sealed | List of Roads to Avoid

Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates: Long queues of vehicles can be seen at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri, MB Road, Ashram, and Mathura Road.

Digital Desk
An advisory has been put out notifying the public of traffic diversions in Noida on Tuesday.
An advisory has been put out notifying the public of traffic diversions in Noida on Tuesday. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates: Delhi and NCR residents had to face a harrowing time on Wednesday as they had to endure massive traffic jams at the national capital's entry and exit points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The situation stemmed from the deployment of multiple layers of barricades in anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers.  

Massive Traffic Jam in Delhi-NCR | List of Roads to Avoid

  • Long queues of vehicles can be seen at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri, MB Road, Ashram, and Mathura Road. 
  • Tikri and Singhu borders have been sealed completely.
  • Heavy congestion was reported at the Delhi-Gurugram border during the morning hours of Wednesday.
  • Delhi Police have implemented stringent security measures at the Rajokri border in South Delhi, resulting in a significant traffic bottleneck on the road from Gurugram to Delhi. 
  • Police maintaining heightened vigilance at the Ghazipur border and diverting traffic in Noida.
  • A long queue of vehicles at the Sarhole border between Delhi and Gurugram.

Tear Gas Shells Fired

Earlier in the day, tear gas shells were fired by Haryana security personnel after some young farmers were heading towards the multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point at Punjab and Haryana. In  the video, farmers can be seen running for cover as Haryana Police lobbed tear gas canisters at around 11 am. 

Farmers Resume Delhi Chalo Protest

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then.

Why Farmers Are Protesting? 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:19 IST

