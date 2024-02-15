English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

Farmers Protest Enters Day 3, Next Round of Meeting Today

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre

Digital Desk
Farmers Protest
Farmers camping at the borders of Delhi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Delhi Chalo March Update: As the farmers protest enters day three, both the sides- the farm unions and the central government are gearing up for the third round of talks likely to be held today, February 15. The security arrangements have been tightened at the borders, while the farmers have resorted to kites to counter drones, being used by the Police to drop tear shells. 

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai are set to meet with representatives of the protesting farmer unions via video conferencing today evening. The meeting is crucial as the first two meetings have failed to yield any positive result. 

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demand of a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. 

Farmers Say Going To Attend the Meeting in ‘Positive Mood’ 

Regarding the meeting farmers, camping at the borders of Delhi since Tuesday, said that they will be attending the meeting with a positive mood. The farmers also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter. 

“We are going to attend the meeting in a completely positive mood today and we have full confidence that a positive solution will emerge from this meeting,” said Sarvan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. 

“We want PM Modi to have a conversation with them so that we can reach a solution for our demands. Or else, we should be allowed to protest peacefully in Delhi,” he added. 

Why are Farmers Protesting? 

Farmers have put forth multiple demands including- Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdraw from the World Trade Organisation, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation, among others.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

