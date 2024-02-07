Advertisement

Telangana: On Tuesday morning, a truck transporting live fish overturned on the road close to Wanaparthy National Highway in Telangana due to the driver's loss of control. At around 5:30 a.m. early in the morning, the truck was moving from the dock toward Pebbair Road. The truck overturned on the National Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle around the midway point.

Mercilessly Smashed By Passing Vehicles

Luckily, no fatalities were reported. Nevertheless, there was significant damage to the truck. Minor injuries are said to have escaped the driver. The vehicle carrying the live fish spilled over the road, briefly causing traffic to be disrupted. The fact that the live fish that had spilled into the road were ruthlessly smashed by passing vehicles is the most disturbing aspect of the footage.

A lorry loaded with #fishes, went out of control and overturned on the National Highway in #Wanaparthy, at the wee hours of Tuesday.



Several tonnes of live fishes spread all over the road and are seen crushed by the other vehicles 😞#Telangana #RoadAccident #Overturned pic.twitter.com/kWVZlUZ9k5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2024

On Tuesday, a user of X—previously Twitter—posted the video. "A truck loaded with fishes went out of control and overturned on the National Highway in Wanaparthy, during the early hours of Tuesday," the video's caption says. "Several tonnes of live fishes spread all over the road and are seen crushed by the other vehicles."

Fresh Catch For Locals

Tuesday, when a truck carrying fish overturned and spilled its load in the middle of the road, the surrounding locals landed a fresh catch in the middle of the National Highway. As news of the accident spread, more and more people arrived at the scene as tons of fish crashed down on the highway. When they saw that there were fresh fish available for catching, they went into a frenzy, gathering the fish with their bare hands and stuffing them into gunny sacks before fleeing with their treasure.

At the unusual sight, cars on the highway also came to a stop, and many of the drivers stepped out to pick their way through the scattering fish. They loaded their catch into their cars and went away.