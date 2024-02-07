English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Live Fish Ruthlessly Crushed By Other Vehicles As Truck Carrying Flips On National Highway | WATCH

Viral: The fact that the live fish that had spilled into the road were ruthlessly smashed by passing vehicles is the most disturbing aspect of the footage.

Pritam Saha
Telangana: Truck transporting fish overturned on highway, live fish were brutally crushed by other vehicles
Telangana: Truck transporting fish overturned on highway, live fish were brutally crushed by other vehicles | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telangana: On Tuesday morning, a truck transporting live fish overturned on the road close to Wanaparthy National Highway in Telangana due to the driver's loss of control. At around 5:30 a.m. early in the morning, the truck was moving from the dock toward Pebbair Road. The truck overturned on the National Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle around the midway point.

Mercilessly Smashed By Passing Vehicles

Luckily, no fatalities were reported. Nevertheless, there was significant damage to the truck. Minor injuries are said to have escaped the driver. The vehicle carrying the live fish spilled over the road, briefly causing traffic to be disrupted. The fact that the live fish that had spilled into the road were ruthlessly smashed by passing vehicles is the most disturbing aspect of the footage. 

On Tuesday, a user of X—previously Twitter—posted the video. "A truck loaded with fishes went out of control and overturned on the National Highway in Wanaparthy, during the early hours of Tuesday," the video's caption says. "Several tonnes of live fishes spread all over the road and are seen crushed by the other vehicles." 

Fresh Catch For Locals

Tuesday, when a truck carrying fish overturned and spilled its load in the middle of the road, the surrounding locals landed a fresh catch in the middle of the National Highway. As news of the accident spread, more and more people arrived at the scene as tons of fish crashed down on the highway. When they saw that there were fresh fish available for catching, they went into a frenzy, gathering the fish with their bare hands and stuffing them into gunny sacks before fleeing with their treasure.

At the unusual sight, cars on the highway also came to a stop, and many of the drivers stepped out to pick their way through the scattering fish. They loaded their catch into their cars and went away. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement