Registration, Legitimacy of Child, Maintenance: What UCC Bill Says About Live-In Relationships

UCC in Uttarakhand: As per the Uniform Civil Code draft bill tabled by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the floor of assembly earlier today, the couples engaging into a live-in relationship need to officially declare their relationship status. The UCC bill, which proposes uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand, includes provisions recognising children born from live-in relationships as legitimate offspring of the couple.

Declaring Relationship Status Mandatory

The proposed Uniform Civil Code bill makes it mandatory for the couples engaging in live-in relationship to declare before the registrar. The provision is applicable for both the residents of Uttarakhand staying within or outside the state's territory.

“It shall be obligatory for partners to a live-in relationship within the state, whether they are residents of Uttarakhand or not, to submit a statement of live-in relationship to the Registrar,” read the draft bill. In case one of the partners is already married or minor, the live-in relationship will not be registered.

The draft bill says that the registration of a live-in relationship will not be allowed if the consent of one partner is obtained through force or coercion.

Child Of Live-In Relationship To Be Recognised As Legitimate

The Bill says that children born from the live-in relationship will be considered as the legitimate child of the couple. “Any child of a live-in relationship shall be legitimate child of the couple,” read the bill.

Woman Can Claim Maintenance If…

The UCC bill tabled by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that if the female partner is deserted by her live-in partner, she would be entitled to maintenance and can claim the same. The bill said that the woman can approach the court where the couple last lived.

“If a woman gets deserted by her live-in partner, she shall be entitled to claim maintenance from her live-in partner for which she may approach the competent court having jurisdiction over the place where they last co-habited, and in such a case the provisions contained in Chapter-5, Part-1 of this Code shall mutatis-mutandis apply," said the bill.

One Partner May Terminate Relationship

The Bill says that one partner may terminate the relationship unilaterally by submitting a statement of termination to the registrar. After submission, the partner who terminated the relationship needs to hand over a copy to the other partner, said the bill.

The Bill, further states that is a couple enters into a live-in relationship without notifying the registrar , they can be punished with imprisonment of three months and fine upto Rs 10,000.

Uttarakhand To Be First Indian State To Adopt UCC

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the bill earlier in the House. In a symbolic gesture, he entered the assembly with an original copy of the Constitution.

Treasury benches welcomed the tabling of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill with thumping of desks and chants of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Vande Mataram". The bill will now be debated in the assembly before being passed.

Once it becomes an act, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule.