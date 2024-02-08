Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit out at the Karnataka Congress leaders and said, "Using taxpayers money, the Government of Karnataka has given full-page national newspaper advertisements. The have made six claims, but two are outrageously false claims. One, zero has been given as drought, disaster relief by the central government. Combining both disaster management and capital investment, a total of Rs 12,476 Crores has been given. Secondly, special grant. I mentioned in the beginning itself that special grant was not even there in the final recommendation. So, there is no recommendation of the Finance Commission but you are mentioning that here. I would like to humbly say that all of these things are arising out of just one mindset - mindset of separatism - what the Deputy CM's brother said. Congress is with separatists today."