Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:13 IST
'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE: Mega Showdown Against Siddaramaiah, BJP Leaders Detained In Bengaluru
'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE: The Karnataka Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah is staging a “Chalo Delhi” protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Centre's “disparity” in devolution of funds, non-release of compensation for implementing drought-relief work in Karnataka.
- India
- 4 min read
7: 12 IST, February 7th 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit out at the Karnataka Congress leaders and said, "Using taxpayers money, the Government of Karnataka has given full-page national newspaper advertisements. The have made six claims, but two are outrageously false claims. One, zero has been given as drought, disaster relief by the central government. Combining both disaster management and capital investment, a total of Rs 12,476 Crores has been given. Secondly, special grant. I mentioned in the beginning itself that special grant was not even there in the final recommendation. So, there is no recommendation of the Finance Commission but you are mentioning that here. I would like to humbly say that all of these things are arising out of just one mindset - mindset of separatism - what the Deputy CM's brother said. Congress is with separatists today."
4: 05 IST, February 7th 2024
Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge in Delhi said, "Modi is purely doing political ‘Bhashan (speech)’ during the Budget session. They have been in power for the last ten years, don't they have data on what they have done? If he (the PM) is still going to chant the names of Nehru ji, Indira ji, then what is their achievement?"
3: 50 IST, February 7th 2024
On the Karnataka Congress protest in Delhi, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy says, "Around Rs 4,50,000 tax will be collected from our state by the central govt but we are getting just Rs 50,000. This year, out of 236 taluks, 220 taluks are declared affected by drought. Till now not even a single rupee has been released for Karnataka..."
1: 45 IST, February 7th 2024
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya launched counter attack on Congress and said the party leaders are crying ‘hoax’ and playing politics over the alleged issue of central funds.
1: 37 IST, February 7th 2024
Massive Drama unfolded in Bengaluru as BJP leaders tried to lock the CM office and clashed with cops amid protest as counter protest to Congress' ‘Delhi Chalo’ stir.
1: 14 IST, February 7th 2024
On the Karnataka Congress protest in Delhi, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says "We will try to meet them, explain and give our representation and keep our demands. We want our share, justice and our taxes to be given as per the proper ratio..."
12: 58 IST, February 7th 2024
The BJP staged protests against Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka at various places, including Delhi and Bengaluru, as a counter to the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the Centre over alleged financial injustice to Karnataka.
12: 19 IST, February 7th 2024
During their protest against the central government at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "Karnataka is number two as far as tax collection is concerned, Maharashtra is number one. As a matter of fact, this year Karnataka is contributing more than Rs 4.30 lakh crores as tax...If we collect Rs 100 as tax and give it to the Govt of India, we are only getting Rs 12-13 back, that is our share..."
12: 12 IST, February 7th 2024
On Karnataka Congress protest against Centre in Delhi, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao says, "We have made repeated pleas to the Govt of India to help us during this drought period. They have been completely indifferent to us. Not even one rupee has been given to us..."
12: 04 IST, February 7th 2024
During their protest against the central government at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said "Karnataka is the second biggest state that is giving highest revenue to this country. We are asking for our rights, we are asking for our share...We have come here to show that we all are fighting here for the people of Karnataka..."
11: 43 IST, February 7th 2024
11: 41 IST, February 7th 2024
On Karnataka Congress protest against Centre in Delhi, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, "...We are here to protect interests of Kannadigas on the devolution of taxes, the drought releif amount which has not been provided..."
11: 36 IST, February 7th 2024
CM Siddaramaiah along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest against the central government.
