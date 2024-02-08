Advertisement

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence that his NDA government would secure a third consecutive term as the nation gears up for the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. While replying to the President's Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha, PM expressed optimism saying that Modi 3.0 Sarkar is not far away. Lauding PM Modi's adddess, senior advocate & Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said, “The PM only gets better & better. His speeches are full of substance, facts, and statistics. You can see there is passion in his speech. There is a strong sense of nationalism. Today he spoke about his concern for the states...Has the Opposition ever answered the PM's very weighty speeches - full of substance, full of facts, full of historical narratives...There is no such mettle on the other side. They can't compete with the PM. So ultimately, it is just one cliche, that it is a political speech.” For the unversed, the PM had replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi's Address Rajya Sabha: Here Are The Highlights

"In the coming 5 years, the strength of India's youth in the world within sports will be recognised. In the next 5 years, the public transport of India is going to be transformed. In the next 5 years, the country will see Bullet Train and the expansion of Vande Bharat", said PM.

"I launched a campaign for millet through the UN. I do not see that day far away, where in the coming five years, the superfood millet produced by the small farmers of our village will be available in the world market. Drones will be a new strength for farmers. I am sure that animal husbandry and fish farming will increase and we are going to create records...", Modi stated.

Modi 3.0 is not far away, PM exuded confidence in winning 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

"My mantra was the same at that time (as the then Gujarat CM) and even today - Desh ke vikas ke liye rajya ka vikas...We should all follow that path. We will be able to develop the nation only through the development of the states, there can be no dispute about it. I assure you that if the state walks one step, it gives the strength (to the country) to walk two steps."

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said,"...They have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches..."

"Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values ​​started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...In her address, the President addressed all of us in detail about the 4 largest castes. These 4 castes are –youth, women, poor and our food providers. We know that they have similar problems and dreams. The ways to solve the problems of these four categories are also similar...", said PM.

“The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connection with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British?... Even after independence, who promoted a colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not change the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the Red Beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British?... Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?...”, asked PM Modi.

Budget "In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress's government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," said the PM.

BR Ambedkar got Bharat Ratna only when a government with BJP support was formed at Centre: PM Modi in RS.

SCs, STs, and OBCs got their rights in J-K only after the removal of Article 370: PM Modi in RS.

PM Modi cites Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to chief ministers, saying the first PM was against reservation of any kind.

The Congress that, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy, the Congress that dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight, the Congress that jailed the Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit of creating narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism!"

“The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security, the Congress which, after independence, They remained confused, whether industries are necessary or farming. The Congress could not decide whether nationalisation is important or privatisation...The Congress that brought India's economy from number 12 to number 11 in 10 years...we brought India's economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies”, PM lambasts Congress.

We have come out from a difficult time and brought the country out of its problems: PM Modi in RS.

"I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'..."

Narendra Modi “Kharge Ji must have heard a cinema song that day, aisa mauka phir kaha milega ...Kharge Ji's blessing of 400 seats for the NDA is invaluable”, said PM.

...Kharge Ji's blessing of 400 seats for the NDA is invaluable”, said PM. “I remember the incident from last year when we were sitting in that assembly, and the Prime Minister's voice was choked", said PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future. I thank President Droupadi Murmu..."

Grateful for all criticism in Parliament, PM Modi said in a veiled attack on Opposition.

Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rajya Sabha.

What PM Modi Had Said in Lok Sabha?

During his speech in Lok Sabha, the PM said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats. "A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.

"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added.

