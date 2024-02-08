The demonstrators managed to halt the Pune Mumbai Deccan Queen Train for 20 minutes at Lonavala railway station. | Image: X

Pune: Locals staged protests at the Lonavala railway station by blocking railway tracks, disrupting the railway services between Pune and Mumbai.

Sloganeering their demands, a huge crowd climbed on the engine of Deccan Queen. Following this, a huge police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

As per media reports, the protest is being conducted for various reasons, among which one is to halt Vande Bharat. The citizens have urged the railway authorities to halt to Vande Bharat Express & other express trains at Lonavala railway station.

The demonstrators managed to halt the Pune Mumbai Deccan Queen Train for 20 minutes at Lonavala railway station.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Deccan Queen Express faced its fourth delay in 15 days due to malfunctioning. The journey of the Deccan Queen Express to Mumbai experienced a delay, as passengers raised concerns about fumes emanating from the wheels while traversing the ghat section.