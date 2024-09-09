Published 13:12 IST, September 9th 2024
Locals in Fear as Leopard Mauls Over 3 Dozen Animals in Himachal's Hamirpur
A leopard on the prowl in Barsar revenue sub division has left residents living in fear after it mauled over three dozen animals including dogs in Himachal's Ha
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
he villagers said that they are scared to send their children to school or tend to their fields | Image: X_@supriyasahuias
