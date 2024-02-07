English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka on Feb 10, Likely to Meet BJP Committee Members

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on Feb 10, during which he is expected to participate in party and official events in Bengaluru.

Digital Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared TeH J&K 'Unlawful Association'
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka on Feb 10, Likely to Meet BJP Committee Members | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on February 10, during which he is expected to participate in party and official events in Bengaluru and Mysuru.         

Speaking to reporters here, he said Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with the .

Advertisement

"Amit Shah ji is coming to Karnataka, to Bengaluru on February 10. We will be having a Lok Sabha cluster leaders meeting in Bengaluru. Four Lok Sabha segments will come under one cluster," Vijayendra said.

"There is information about him attending a government event too, we have not yet got any official information, but he is coming on February 10. In the evening around 5 PM, he will be in Sutturu (in Mysuru) to attend Sutturu Jathra (fair)," he added.

Advertisement

BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance and decided to fight the Lok Sabha polls together. Seat sharing talks are on between the two parties.

Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, BJP had won 26 seats, including Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate supported by the party from Mandya, in the 2019 polls. The Congress and the JD(S) had secured one seat each. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement