Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Kisan Morcha of the BJP will flag off the "Gram Parikrama Yatra" across the country from Muzaffarnagar's Maa Shakambhari Temple on Monday, February 12. The ‘Yatra’ will be flagged off by BJP Chief JP Nadda.

The BJP took to its official handle of microblogging website X on Sunday to announce the commencement of Yatra from Muzaffarnagar.

Advertisement

The Morcha will set a target of reaching two lakh villages across the country as part of this campaign, party sources said.

Advertisement

Earlier, the national president of the Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar had said that the party's national president, JP Nadda, will inaugurate the Gram Parikrama Yatra.

He will flag it off from Maa Shakambhari Temple in Muzaffarnagar on February 12, he added.

Manoj Yadav, the media coordinator of BJP Kisan Morcha, had said, "In this month-long Gram Parikrama Yatra, a target has been set to reach 2 lakh villages in the country and tell locals about the development work of our government at the Centre. The yatra inauguration will be telecast live through LED screens in several districts of the country. More than 300 farmers will be invited to the live telecast in each organizational district."

Advertisement

Chahar had added that during the Gram Parikrama Yatra, worship of village deity, Gau Mata and agricultural plants, tractor and plough will also be done.

"Throughout the Gram Parikrama Yatra, Kisan Morcha will also take on board the aspirations and suggestions of labourers and farmers. All suggestions received during this month-long yatra will be forwarded to the BJP national president. During the yatra, BJP Kisan Morcha will run a door-to-door campaign and distribute leaflets from village to village about welfare schemes being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for farmers," he had said.

Advertisement

"This yatra will be organised in five villages every day, in each organisational district. As many as 2000 farmers will gather in one district and the grand programme will be organised in all the districts of the country," he had added. (With inputs from ANI)