LOPs Not Allowed to Speak: Sonia Defends Son Rahul Gandhi As He Receives Backlash For Skipping Waqf Debate in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson, on Thursday came to the defence of her son, Rahul Gandhi, amidst backlash for not attending the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill, which was passed after a heated debate, has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, especially Congress, for allegedly being a divisive move by the BJP-led government.

While addressing the issue at the CPP general body meeting, Sonia Gandhi claimed that the Union government is restricting the voices of the Opposition leaders. She also pointed out the absence of opportunities for Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and others to speak during critical discussions. "It is a matter of grave concern to our democracy that the LOP in the Lok Sabha is not permitted to speak. Similarly, time and again, the LOP in the Rajya Sabha, Khargeji, is also not allowed to say what he wants to say and indeed must say," she said.

Sonia’s remarks came amid growing tension after the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill, which aims to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties, was fiercely opposed by members of the INDIA bloc, including Congress, who viewed it as an assault on the Constitution.

Sonia called the bill a "brazen assault" and argued that it was part of the BJP's strategy to keep society in a state of "permanent polarisation." Despite the criticism, Sonia emphasised that the Congress party would continue to uphold its principles. "We will stick to our stand in the Rajya Sabha as well," said Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, reaffirming their opposition to the bill.

Netizens Roast Rahul for Skipping Waqf Debate

Rahul Gandhi, who attended a meeting in Parliament with senior party leaders and MPs to discuss Congress' position on the amendments, chose to leave immediately after the meeting, opting to remain absent during the crucial debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

However, the Congress leader did return for the voting session, casually dressed in cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and chappals. His actions have sparked a backlash online. One user on ‘X’ with the handle @BesuraTaansane criticized Rahul Gandhi's absence, stating that he wasn’t even "fit to be an MP."

Another user, @shreejit_mumbai, took aim at Gandhi’s casual attire and his decision to skip the debate, saying, “Rahul Gandhi’s lazy, entitled demeanor and constant gaffes prove he’s a political liability. India needs leaders with grit, not a dynast stumbling through speeches.”

‘Aimed at Marginalising Muslims’: Rahul Gandhi on Waqf

Rahul Gandhi did not speak and give his opinion on the Waqf Amendment Bill when he was expected to, in the Lok Sabha, but shared a post on social media late at night on Wednesday, wrote, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."