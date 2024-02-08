Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

‘Loss of Civilian Lives, Unacceptable’: India on Israel Hamas Conflict at UN

India's UN envoy criticised the civilian casualties resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict, labelling the crisis 'unacceptable,' and called for dialogue.

Digital Desk
India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj
India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New York: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, strongly condemned the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, particularly emphasising the significant civilian casualties, especially among women and children. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Kamboj labelled the resulting humanitarian crisis as 'clearly unacceptable'.

An Alarming Humanitarian Crisis: India's Permanent UN Representative 

"The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, resulting in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the deaths of civilians," stated Kamboj.

Advertisement

She acknowledged the October 7 Hamas attack as the triggering moment that led to the crisis in Gaza, stating, “At the same time, we are aware that the immediate trigger was the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.”

Kamboj, via her statement, also highlighted India's stance against terrorism. Additionally, the Permanent Representative underlined India's consistent efforts to engage with regional leaders, including those from Israel and Palestine. She also mentioned India's participation in various multilateral forums such as the G20, BRICS, and the Global South Summit in November 2023.

Advertisement

India has been actively providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and has advocated for continued support to the affected population. Kamboj highlighted India's contributions, which included 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid, comprising 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies delivered in two shipments to the people of Palestine. Additionally, India provided USD 5 million, including a recent USD 2.5 million contribution in December 2023 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East. This aid is aimed at supporting core programs and services such as education, healthcare, and relief services for Palestinian refugees.

Reiterating India's stance on the ongoing issue, Kamboj spoke on the necessity of a two-state solution, emphasising that a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy is the sole path forward. “The message that India has conveyed since the start of this conflict is clear & consistent…a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue & diplomacy is the only way forward...”, the Indian Envoy said.

Advertisement

 She underscored the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring humanitarian aid delivery, and striving for peace and stability.

"By reaffirming India’s firm commitment to achieving a just, peaceful, and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, we firmly believe that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues will deliver an enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine desire and deserve. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence, and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations," Kamboj added.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 40 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement