A shocking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a man was allegedly killed by a few miscreants for not serving them free 'golgappas.'

As strange as it sounds, the victim was identified as Prem Chand. A resident of the Chakri area in Kanpur's Safipur town, Prem used to sell golgappas in the area.

His son told his father was beaten up by a local and a few others after he refused to serve them free golgappas.

He added that his father succumbed to his injuries later in the night at home.

Prem was the sole income earner in the family and had a wife and four sons.

Based on the family’s complaint, an FIR has been filed at the local police station.

However, a senior cop said that no signs of injuries were found on Prem Chand’s body.

Furthermore, the officials also stated actions would be determined after the post-mortem report.

The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway.