English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Love for Golgappas Gone Wrong! Kanpur Man Killed for Not Serving Free Extra Pieces

The senior cop said that no signs of injuries were found on Prem Chand’s body.

Tanisha Rajput
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A shocking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a man was allegedly killed by a few miscreants for not serving them free 'golgappas.'

As strange as it sounds, the victim was identified as  Prem Chand. A resident of the Chakri area in Kanpur's Safipur town, Prem used to sell golgappas in the area.

Advertisement

His son told his father was beaten up by a local and a few others after he refused to serve them free golgappas.

He added that his father succumbed to his injuries later in the night at home.

Advertisement

Prem was the sole income earner in the family and had a wife and four sons.

Based on the family’s complaint, an FIR has been filed at the local police station.

Advertisement

However, a senior cop said that no signs of injuries were found on Prem Chand’s body.

Furthermore, the officials also stated actions would be determined after the post-mortem report.

Advertisement

The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement