LSR Students Hold Solidarity March Over Gang Rape of Minor Near Campus; Offline Classes Likely to Resume Thursday

New Delhi: Students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) staged a solidarity march on Wednesday, raising slogans to protest the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir and to demand stronger campus security.

The college, which had shifted classes online and cancelled in-person sessions amid safety concerns, will return to its regular offline schedule from Thursday, according to reports.

“Meetings are going on offline with a large number of students and faculty. Offline classes and regular schedule shall resume from tomorrow,” she said.

The decision follows the suspension of physical classes from Tuesday afternoon after police intercepted one of the accused near the college’s back gate. The encounter occurred about 50 metres from the campus, heightening anxiety among students and staff.

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According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on Monday evening. The teenager had visited Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before entering the park. Three men, allegedly posing as policemen, approached the pair, separated the girl, and took her to an isolated area where they sexually assaulted her and issued threats. All three accused have been arrested.

One of them, identified as Asif, allegedly opened fire when police tried to apprehend him near District Magistrate’s Office Road in Amar Colony. A bullet struck a head constable’s bulletproof jacket; police returned fire in self-defence, injuring Asif in the leg.

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The proximity of the park and the subsequent encounter to the LSR campus has left many students, especially those in nearby paying-guest accommodations, feeling shaken. Some have discussed temporarily returning home, while others are now travelling only in groups.

The LSR Students’ Union convened an emergency online general body meeting on Tuesday evening to address the situation. In a statement, student representatives said the events had left many feeling “shaken and unsafe” and called for collective discussion on security measures. They plan to raise concerns with the administration, stressing that safety around the campus perimeter must be treated as an immediate priority.