Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth to Take Command as India's New Army Chief

New Delhi: In a major transition at the apex of India's military leadership, the Central Government has officially appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Lt Gen Seth will formally assume the top office on the afternoon of June 30, 2026, taking on the substantive rank of General.

He will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi, who is scheduled to retire from military service on the same day after a distinguished tenure.

A Look into the Next Chief's Military Profile

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth’s ascent to the apex post brings decades of versatile command, strategic insight, and a deep-rooted military legacy to the force's leadership.

1. Deep Armoured Corps & Strike Assets

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An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986, specifically joining the 2nd Lancers (Gardner's Horse). His military background runs deep; his father, Lt Gen Krishna Mohan Seth (Retd), was a highly respected Adjutant-General of the Indian Army. In a rare historical parallel, both father and son have commanded the elite Sudarshan Chakra Corps (XXI Corps), one of the Army's primary offensive strike formations.

2. Rare Dual-Command Pedigree

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A standout feature of Lt Gen Seth's operational career is his experience heading two distinct operational Army Commands over a period of two and a half years. He served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the South Western Command before taking over the Southern Command. This rare dual-theater exposure provides him with extensive oversight across highly varied domains, from vast desert frontiers to complex peninsular and maritime security frameworks.

3. Diverse Operational Spectrum

Over a career spanning nearly four decades, he has commanded forces across a wide array of high-stakes environments:

Conventional & Armor: Commanded the Skinner's Horse regiment, an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, and the 98 Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre.

Counter-Insurgency: Led the Uniform Force navigate complex security frameworks in Jammu & Kashmir.

National & Diplomatic Capitals: Served as the GOC, Delhi Area, managing crucial domestic military engagements alongside top-tier national ceremonial responsibilities.

International Operations: Served abroad as an Operations Officer with the United Nations Angola Verification Mission III (UNAVEM III) between 1995 and 1996.

The Mind Behind Modernisation

Beyond frontline tactical leadership, Lt Gen Seth is widely recognized within defense circles as a sharp intellect driving the Army's long-term transformation goals. Having held key positions in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals at Army Headquarters, he has been instrumental in mapping out how the force will structure itself against modern multi-domain battlefield threats.

His academic profile matches his operational record. He has consistently topped various instructional programs, earning the coveted 'Silver Centurion' in the Young Officers Course, standing first in the Junior Command Course, and being named the best all-round student at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course, the National Defence College (NDC), and went on to attend the highly competitive General Staff Course in Paris, adding a broad international perspective to his strategic outlook.

Immediate Priorities Awaiting the New Chief

When Gen Seth assumes office, his immediate desk will demand a delicate balance of defense reforms and tech adoption:

Theaterisation: Accelerating the creation of integrated theater commands to sync seamless joint operational capabilities between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Aatmanirbharta in Defense: Pushing forward the indigenization of heavy defense hardware, heavily leaning on domestic manufacturing and cutting down foreign import dependencies.

Niche Technology Integration: Enhancing the deployment of artificial intelligence, drone warfare systems, and cyber capabilities into conventional infantry and mechanized formations.