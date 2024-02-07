English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Lucknow-Ayodhya Buses Suspended After Massive Pilgrim Turnout at Ram Mandir

Heavy security has been deployed at Ram Temple to manage the situation.

Manisha Roy
Ram Mandir
A huge crowd of devotees gathered outside the temple today as well (File photo) | Image:Ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: In view of the massive rush of devotees at the newly-inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, bus services from Lucknow to the temple town have been suspended temporarily. A day after the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the temple, the Ram Mandir was thrown to public on January 23 which saw a huge influx of devotees at the temple. The decision has been taken by the authorities to manage the crowd arriving at the town. 

Devotees started queuing up outside the temple from 3am on Day 1 for Ram Lalla’s darshan. Around 5 lakh devotees have been estimated to have turned up at the temple yesterday amid harsh winters and out of them only 3 lakh of them could offer prayers while the rest kept waiting for their turn, officials said. 

Advertisement

According to sources, over a lakh visitors are expected at the temple every day. The visuals from Ayodhya this morning was no different from yesterday as a huge crowd of devotees gathered outside the temple today as well. Heavy security has been deployed at the temple to manage the situation.  

To ensure nobody faces any problem at the temple, around 8,000 security personnel from the Uttar Pradesh police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are deployed at the temple. Eight magistrates are in charge of different spots in the temple. Praveen Kumar, Inspector-General of Police in Ayodhya, has appealed to people to plan their visit after two weeks. Principal Home Secretary and Uttar Pradesh Special ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar are also present at the temple to overview the situation.  
 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Preity Zinta's 'Lazy Afternoon' With Kids

    Web Stories5 minutes ago

  4. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  5. Shahid-Kriti's Intimate Scenes In TBMAUJ Axed On CBFC's Directions?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement