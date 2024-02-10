English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Lucknow: Govt To Soon Introduce Family ID card, Says UP CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has declared that the government will soon introduce the Family ID Card, a new initiative for families.

CM Yogi Adityanath
Lucknow: Govt To Soon Introduce Family ID card, Says UP CM Yogi | Image:File/Facebook
Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has declared that the government will soon introduce the Family ID Card, a new initiative for families. 

During the discussion of the governor's speech in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he made this announcement. With this program, every family will receive a unique card.

With the use of this card, people who have not yet been eligible for benefits from Centre and state welfare programs will be able to receive them. The focus is mainly on seven schemes.

The program was started by the state government a year ago. Families that are not covered by the National Food Security Scheme and do not possess a ration card must apply for a Family ID. Ration cards will be used as Family IDs for those who have them.

A 12-digit unique identifier, the Family ID holds a wealth of family data. This card serves as a central database of family characteristics, making it easier to automatically determine whether they qualify for government programs and to extend benefits to those who may have been disregarded. 

This database will be used by several departments, such as labor, social welfare, and education, to manage Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs.

Households without employment can be identified through the extensive database associated with the Family ID, and priority will be given to offering them possible employment opportunities.

Yogi said that the work of this scheme is in progress and so far the details of 6 crore 64 lakh families have been fed. He also declared that one member of each family in the state will be guaranteed employment under this programme.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

