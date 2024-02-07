English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Lucknow Police Issue New Restrictions Till Mar 18, Ahead of Pran Pratishtha, R-Day Celebrations

Lucknow Police have implemented new guidelines pertaining to protest staging, drone filming, and weapon carrying.

Digital Desk
Police/ Representatives
Lucknow Police Issue New Restrictions Till Mar 18, Ahead of Pran Pratishtha, R-Day Celebrations | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Due to the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Republic Day celebrations, and other events till March 18, the Lucknow Police have implemented new guidelines pertaining to protest staging, drone filming, and weapon carrying.

Filming with drones within 1km radius of government offices and buildings are prohibited, as per the order. 

An order issued by joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Upendra Agarwal said, “Protest demonstration held at any place other than the marked protest site, filming with drones within 1km radius of government offices and buildings, carrying sharp weapons, firearms or inflammable substances within the limits of Lucknow are prohibited.”

The order further stated that burning of effigies, spreading rumours and spreading misinformation through oral, written, electronic or social media will invite strict action.

“Violating this order or any part of this order is a punishable offence under section 188 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the order further read.

Civic authorities in the capital of Uttar Pradesh will improve the Kamta Chinhat, and Matiyari crossroads as smart roads, fixing their architectural defects, in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha event.

Following the consecration event, pilgrims from all across the nation are expected to flock towards the temple town of Ayodhya, which is located on Faizabad Road. As a result, it is projected that these important crossroads would experience an upsurge in traffic.

 

 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:12 IST

