Lucknow: A 73-year-old retired DSP Kailash Chandra on Tuesday shot himself to death. He had shot himself with a licensed revolver inside the house. The Police rushed to the spot after receiving information. The incident took place at Sector J in Jankipuram, which falls under Gudamba police station area. Additional DCP (North) Abijith R Shankar said prima facie it seems that deceased, Kailash Chand, had several health issues, due to which he was under severe mental stress, and therefore died by suicide.

Deceased had retired in 2010

Chand, had retired from the post of deputy superintendent of police in 2010, Shankar said.

The police received a call around 3 pm wherein the caller Anshul Kumar said his maternal uncle had shot himself in his chest using his licensed weapon in his house in the Gudumba area here, the Additional DCP said. On being informed about the incident, a police team and forensic experts reached the spot, recovered the body and inspected the area, he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway, Shankar said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from PTI)