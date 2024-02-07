English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 00:36 IST

Lucknow: Retired Top Cop Shoots Self Dead With Revolver

The cause is yet unknown and an investigation is underway.

Digital Desk
Representative image of suicide.
Representative image of suicide. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: A 73-year-old retired DSP Kailash Chandra on Tuesday shot himself to death. He had shot himself with a licensed revolver inside the house. The Police rushed to the spot after receiving information. The incident took place at Sector J in Jankipuram, which falls under Gudamba police station area. Additional DCP (North) Abijith R Shankar said prima facie it seems that deceased, Kailash Chand, had several health issues, due to which he was under severe mental stress, and therefore died by suicide.

Deceased had retired in 2010

Chand, had retired from the post of deputy superintendent of police in 2010, Shankar said.

The police received a call around 3 pm wherein the caller Anshul Kumar said his maternal uncle had shot himself in his chest using his licensed weapon in his house in the Gudumba area here, the Additional DCP said. On being informed about the incident, a police team and forensic experts reached the spot, recovered the body and inspected the area, he said.

Advertisement

Further probe in the matter is underway, Shankar said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement