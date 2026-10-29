Lucknow Triple Murder: Viral Video Shows Accused Shooting 3 Men, Claims Self-Defence

LUCKNOW: Two videos showing the killing of three members of a family in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area have surfaced on social media, capturing the accused allegedly shooting the victims in broad daylight and subsequently claiming that he acted in self-defence.

The footage, which emerged on Thursday, October 29, reportedly shows Rishabh Shukla, the prime accused in the case, firing at three men one after another in Brahmani Tola, under the Saadatganj police station limits. The incident took place on October 26 following a dispute between neighbouring families over vehicle parking and a platform near a banyan tree.

In one of the videos, Shukla is seen opening fire on the victims as people scream and chaos unfolds on the street. The footage reportedly shows him shooting Shivendra Tiwari, also known as Shambhu, followed by Shivaji Tiwari and Shivaji’s son, Suyash Tiwari.

One of the injured men is seen lying near a black car and pleading for help after being shot. Voices can also be heard alleging that the men were being assaulted with sticks.

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Accused Claims He Was Attacked

The second video reportedly shows Shukla walking around with a pistol in his hand after the shooting, shouting angrily and repeatedly claiming that he had been attacked.

In the footage, he is heard saying that the victims had beaten him with sticks and bricks before he opened fire. He is also heard insisting that he acted in self-defence and saying, “I shot them all”.

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The videos capture the accused’s immediate reaction after the firing, with people gathering at the scene as the injured men lie on the road.

However, the footage and the accused’s statements do not, by themselves, establish whether the firing amounted to self-defence. The circumstances leading to the confrontation and the sequence of events remain subject to the police investigation.

A separate video circulating online reportedly shows police apprehending Shukla following the killings.

Parking Dispute Led To Triple Murder

The shooting took place on the morning of October 26 in the Naubasta locality of Brahmani Tola. The victims were identified as Shivaji Tiwari, 62, his younger brother Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Shivaji’s son, Suyash Tiwari, 30.

According to reports, the dispute between the neighbouring families had been simmering over parking a vehicle on vacant land and the construction of a platform around a banyan tree. The confrontation allegedly escalated before Shukla opened fire.

Shukla was arrested at the spot following the incident. Police have also arrested five other people in connection with the case, while two accused, identified as Rajesh Shukla and Divya Shukla, remain at large, according to reports published on Thursday.

The police investigation is focused on establishing the sequence of events, the circumstances surrounding the firing and the alleged roles of other people involved in the confrontation.