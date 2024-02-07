Lucknow University To Add Course on ‘Transformation of Ayodhya’ in MBA curriculum | Image: ANI

Lucknow: In a major development, Lucknow University is set to include a trailblazing course 'Transformation of Ayodhya' in its MBA program. The inventive curriculum proposes to provide students with a different perspective on Ayodhya in respect of management.

The course aims to explore city's rich cultural, traditional and heritage aspects of the city.

The course is scheduled for the fourth semester under Innovation and Design Thinking, will carry four credits.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai told a media outlet that the university is introducing the course to explore the dynamic changes in ecosystem of Ayodhya. The course will concentrate on the evolution of Ayodhya as an ancient city to modern pilgrimage centre.

The program seeks to explore the complex transformations occurring in Ayodhya in a number of different areas.