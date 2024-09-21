Published 19:42 IST, September 21st 2024
Exclusive/ 'Hindus Must Show How Powerful They Are Now': Madhavi Latha On Tirupati Laddoos Row
A row has erupted after lab tests confirmed presence of beef, pig fat and fish oil in ghee used for preparation of 'prasadam' in Tirupati temple laddoos.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP leader Madhavi Latha speaks on Tirupati laddoos adulteration row | Image: Republic TV
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:39 IST, September 21st 2024