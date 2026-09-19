Madhya Pradesh: 8 Devotees, Including 3 Children, Killed After Car Swept Away by Rain-Swollen Stream in Nalkheda

Nalkheda: Eight people, including three children, two women and three men, died after a car carrying devotees was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district, police said. All the deceased were residents of Odisha and had travelled from Ujjain to visit the temple, SP Dilip Kumar Soni said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have attempted to cross the stream hastily amid a strong current, leading to the accident, the SP said. Administrative officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation following the incident. The identities of the deceased are being ascertained, according to police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Telangana, four people were killed and one injured in a road accident on the outskirts of Palamakula village on NH-44, police said. According to Shamshabad Police, the accident occurred when the deceased and their family members were travelling from their native village Mettugadda Thanda in Nawabpet mandal of Mahabubnagar to Shamshabad in a four-wheeler after Ganesh immersion.

Four occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, police said. The deceased have been identified as Kethavath Limbya (54), son of Thavoriya, a businessman; Kethavath Jamuna (45), wife of Limbya and a homemaker; Katravath Mansingh (48), son of Dadra, a businessman; and Kethavath Vasram (45), son of Limbya, also a businessman.

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The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sabavath Ashok, sustained major injuries in the accident and was shifted to Trident Hospital in Shamshabad, according to police.