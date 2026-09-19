Rejinagar Bypoll Twist: Mamata Camp Candidate Rabiul Chowdhury Takes U-Turn, Says Won’t Withdraw Nomination

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee's Rejinagar bypoll candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury on Saturday took a dramatic U-turn hours after announcing that he would withdraw from the contest, saying he will now remain in the electoral fray following a conversation with the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Chowdhury had announced his decision to withdraw his candidature earlier in the day, citing difficulties faced by party workers and the challenge of campaigning with the new election symbol allotted to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

However, by afternoon, Chowdhury reversed his decision and said he would contest the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll. He said he changed his mind after speaking with Mamata Banerjee and following her advice.

"I am reversing my decision to withdraw my candidature at Mamata Banerjee's behest. I will contest the election. I reconsidered my decision after Mamata Banerjee spoke to me," Chowdhury said according to reports.

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Earlier, while announcing his withdrawal, Chowdhury had said the party was facing difficulties because it no longer had its original election symbol. He also alleged that party workers were being subjected to pressure and said several workers had left the area.

The Election Commission recently froze the original Trinamool Congress name and its traditional 'Flowers and Grass' symbol amid the dispute between rival factions. For the upcoming bypolls, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction was allotted the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and the "Football Player" symbol.

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Chowdhury had said the limited time available to familiarise voters with the new symbol, mobilise workers and conduct campaigning had contributed to his initial decision to withdraw.

The latest development comes a day after another candidate backed by the Mamata faction, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew from the Nandigram bypoll. Mamata Banerjee subsequently announced support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram. Pradhan was later arrested in connection with an old case linked to the 2007 Nandigram land agitation.

With Chowdhury now reversing his decision, the Mamata faction will continue its contest in Rejinagar, where polling is scheduled for October 6. The counting of votes for the bypoll is scheduled for October 9.