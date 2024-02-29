Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:01 IST
MP Accident: 14 Killed, 20 Injured After Pick-up Vehicle Overturns in Dindori, Rs 4 Lakh to Kin
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
Dindori: Fourteen people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said. The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing 14 people and injuring 20 others, the official said.
The victims had gone to Amhai Devri village to take part in a programme in the district's Shahpura block and were returning when the accident took place.
Soon after getting information about the incident, Dindori collector and superintendent of police rushed to help the victims.
