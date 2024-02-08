Madhya Pradesh Becomes 6th State to Ban Liquor Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh became the sixth state in the country to observe 'dry day' on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The liquor shops will remain closed to mark the consecration of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on his official X account, posted, "On this day, there is a grand consecration program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, Bhang outlets will remain closed." He said January 22 is a very fortunate day for all of us.