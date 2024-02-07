Madhya Pradesh Congress Leaders Fighting Over Assembly Poll Ticket Distribution | Watch

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh: Two Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders on Monday engaged in a scuffle in the party's headquarters here, videos of which went viral on social media, prompting the ruling BJP to claim internal disputes in the grand old party had got intense. In the videos, Pradeep Ahirwar, a former president of the MP Congress' Scheduled Caste department, and party spokesperson Shaharyar Khan can be seen arguing over ticket distribution in the November Assembly polls, hurling abuses and then scuffling, during the course of which the latter was pushed to the ground.

The incident occurred on the premises of the Congress' state headquarters in the presence of some media persons. Sources said the argument started after Ahirwar accused senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh of mistakes in ticket distribution, which was opposed by Khan. Asked about the incident, Congress media department chairperson KK Mishra said it was unfortunate.

Advertisement

"We condemn such incidents. No one must speak against a senior leader. We are looking into the matter. We will settle it through discussions," Mishra said. Another Congress leader said Ahirwar and Khan have been issued show cause notices and have been told to furnish a reply in three days.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja, who shard the videos on his X account, claimed, “Ahirwar is a supporter of (former MP unit chief) Kamal Nath, while Khan is Digvijaya Singh's supporter. After Jitu Patwari was appointed PCC chief, supporters of Singh and Nath are regularly resigning to destabilize him.”

Advertisement

"This shows the intense internal disputes in the Congress," Saluja added.