Khajuraho: The Kathak dancers in Madhya Pradesh touched a remarkable feat by creating a Guinness World Record on Tuesday after as many as 1,484 Kathak exponents danced on the rhythm of 'Raga Basant' in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the state. The Guinness World Record was attained by the Kathak dancers on the opening day of the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival organised by the Madhya Pradesh government.

A certificate was issued by the Guinness World Record for the same, after the event.

Following the achievement, the Government of Madhya Pradesh issued a statement, saying, "The largest Kathak dance was achieved by the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, during 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival on February 20." said a certificate issued by the Guinness World Records.

CM Mohan Yadav announces to set up country's first gurukul for training of tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to set up the country's first gurukul for training of tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho, said the release.

Mohan Yadav said the festival of cultural revival is being celebrated all over India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this series, this sadhana dedicated to Lord Nataraja Mahadev will become the pride of Indian culture and guide the future generations, he said.

"Dance and worship is the path of worship of God. This is a sacred medium of direct contact with God," the CM said.

CM Mohan Yadav congratulated dance gurus and kathak dancers from different cities of the state for creating the record.

Under the choreography of renowned dance guru Rajendra Gangani, kathak dancers from different cities of the state presented a 20-minute performance composed in Raga Basant.

"The proposed gurukul will be envisioned in such a way that traditional skills and indigenous knowledge systems will be protected along with their holistic development in rural life. Along with this, the legacy of ancestors will also get expanded," Yadav said.

It may be noted that a performance by 1,282 tabla players, playing simultaneously at the Tal Darbar programme under the Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior a month-and-a-half ago, had also found a place in the Guinness World Records.

