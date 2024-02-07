English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day Tableaux Features First Woman IAF Fighter Pilot with Her MiG-21

Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day tableau spotlighted women's strides, featuring Avani Chaturvedi's along with her MiG-21, and more.

Digital Desk
First woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, Avani Chaturvedi from Rewa, MP
First woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, Avani Chaturvedi from Rewa, MP | Image:ANI/ IAF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indore: Madhya Pradesh's display at the Republic Day parade showcased the state's self-reliant and progressive women. The state's tableau this year featured a special segment highlighting the achievements of women in various fields, with a focus on the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, Avani Chaturvedi, from Rewa district. 

She was acknowledged for being the first Indian female pilot to fly solo in a MiG-21 fighter jet. The tableau aimed to promote the significant role of women in the state's development.

Advertisement

Avani Chaturvedi: The Girl Who Mastered MiG

Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi's journey is truly inspirational, marking her as a trailblazer. She achieved the milestone of flying a solo mission in a MiG-21, breaking gender barriers in aviation. Her educational background at Banasthali University, Rajasthan, and formal commissioning by then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar reflect dedication and determination. 

Advertisement

 

Serving as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force No. 23 Squadron Panthers in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, she exemplifies a strong commitment to national service. Her academic and professional accomplishments, including a Bachelor's in Technology, training at the Air Force Academy, a doctorate degree from Banasthali Vidyapeeth, and the Nari Shakti Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind in 2020, showcase her remarkable achievements.

Advertisement

MP’s Tableau on R-day

Regarding Madhya Pradesh's tableau on Republic Day, it conveyed the message of successfully integrating women into the development process through welfare schemes. The tableau showcased the progressive journey of women in the state, featuring self-help groups, local leadership, and representation in the aviation sector.

Advertisement

The front of the tableau displayed women artists painting pots, the Badal Mahal gate, and weavers of Chanderi, Maheshwari, and Bagh print sarees. The middle section highlighted a stone carving by a female artist and a mural by 'Padma Shri’ Durga Bai, a Gond tribal artist. The rear featured Lahari Bai, India's Millet Mission ambassador, from Dindori district, with murals of women made from millets below.

Additionally, women from the 'Malwa' region performed folk dances around the tableau, showcasing the vibrant culture of the state. The overall presentation aimed to celebrate the achievements of women and promote their integral role in Madhya Pradesh's progress.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top 5 banks offering lowest personal loan rates

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. NCR, Bengaluru to drive future launches for Godrej Properties

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement