Advertisement

Indore: Madhya Pradesh's display at the Republic Day parade showcased the state's self-reliant and progressive women. The state's tableau this year featured a special segment highlighting the achievements of women in various fields, with a focus on the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, Avani Chaturvedi, from Rewa district.

She was acknowledged for being the first Indian female pilot to fly solo in a MiG-21 fighter jet. The tableau aimed to promote the significant role of women in the state's development.

Advertisement

Avani Chaturvedi: The Girl Who Mastered MiG

Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi's journey is truly inspirational, marking her as a trailblazer. She achieved the milestone of flying a solo mission in a MiG-21, breaking gender barriers in aviation. Her educational background at Banasthali University, Rajasthan, and formal commissioning by then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar reflect dedication and determination.

Advertisement

Serving as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force No. 23 Squadron Panthers in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, she exemplifies a strong commitment to national service. Her academic and professional accomplishments, including a Bachelor's in Technology, training at the Air Force Academy, a doctorate degree from Banasthali Vidyapeeth, and the Nari Shakti Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind in 2020, showcase her remarkable achievements.

Advertisement

MP’s Tableau on R-day

Regarding Madhya Pradesh's tableau on Republic Day, it conveyed the message of successfully integrating women into the development process through welfare schemes. The tableau showcased the progressive journey of women in the state, featuring self-help groups, local leadership, and representation in the aviation sector.

Advertisement

The front of the tableau displayed women artists painting pots, the Badal Mahal gate, and weavers of Chanderi, Maheshwari, and Bagh print sarees. The middle section highlighted a stone carving by a female artist and a mural by 'Padma Shri’ Durga Bai, a Gond tribal artist. The rear featured Lahari Bai, India's Millet Mission ambassador, from Dindori district, with murals of women made from millets below.

Additionally, women from the 'Malwa' region performed folk dances around the tableau, showcasing the vibrant culture of the state. The overall presentation aimed to celebrate the achievements of women and promote their integral role in Madhya Pradesh's progress.