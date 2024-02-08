Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

Magh Bihu 2024: Know the Muhurat, Rituals, History and Significance - Details here

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is an exuberant harvesting festival deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of Assam, read more

Rishi Shukla
Magh Bihu 2024: Celebrating Abundance, Tradition, and Togetherness
Magh Bihu 2024: Celebrating Abundance, Tradition, and Togetherness | Image:Facebook/NorthEast Travelers
Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is an exuberant harvesting festival deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of Assam. As the state bids farewell to the harvesting season, this festival becomes a vibrant expression of gratitude towards the God of agriculture and reverence for ancestors. Join us as we delve into the history, significance, and rituals that make Magh Bihu a cherished celebration in Assam.

History and Significance: Magh Bihu holds historical importance as it marks the culmination of the harvesting period. Falling in the first month of the year, according to the Bengali Panjika, this festival signifies the hard work put into cultivating crops and the joy of a successful harvest. In Assam, it is a time for communities to come together, express gratitude, and celebrate the prosperity brought by the bountiful yield.

Date and Muhurat: According to Drik Panchang, Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu is set to grace us on January 16 this year, with the auspicious Sankranti shubh muhurat scheduled for January 15 at 2:54 am. However, the date of Magh Bihu varies annually based on the lunar calendar. While Assam celebrates Magh Bihu, other parts of India embrace similar festivities such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, and Makar Sankranti in the northern regions.

Two-Day Celebration: Magh Bihu unfolds over two days, each with its unique significance. The first day, known as Uruka or Bihu eve, is marked by young men venturing into the fields to construct makeshift cottages, 'Bhelaghar,' typically near the river. Using hay from the harvest fields, these cottages become a symbol of communal spirit and festivity. The day culminates with the construction of Meiji (bonfire), set ablaze on Uruka amidst Bihu songs, rhythmic beats of Dhol, and jubilation shared with loved ones.

Main Magh Bihu Celebrations: The main Magh Bihu celebrations commence on the following day. A pre-dawn bath sets the tone for the day, symbolizing purification and renewal. Traditional Assamese games, such as Tekeli Bonga (pot-breaking) and buffalo fighting, bring joy and excitement to the festivities. These games are not just a source of amusement but also a way of preserving age-old customs and fostering a sense of unity within the community.

Magh Bihu is more than a festival; it's a tapestry woven with threads of history, tradition, and gratitude. As Assam prepares to celebrate the harvest, let us join hands to embrace the richness of Magh Bihu, cherishing the abundance it brings and the bonds it strengthens within the community. May the flames of Meiji illuminate our hearts with joy, marking the beginning of a prosperous year ahead.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

