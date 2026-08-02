Magnitude 2.9 Earthquake Jolts Delhi's North District

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 jolted Delhi's North District in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 04:14:01 am IST at a depth of 8 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 28.721 N and longitude 76.957 E.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 02/08/2026 04:14:01 IST, Lat: 28.721 N, Long: 76.957 E, Depth: 8 Km, Location: North District, Delhi," NCS said.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0-700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

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Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.