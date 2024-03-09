×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Maharashtra: 42-Year-Old Police Officer's Body Found on Railway Tracks in Beed, Suicide Note Found

The body of a police officer was found on the railway tracks in Maharashtra's Beed on Saturday, with a preliminary probe indicating that was suicide.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative image of suicide.
Representational image | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: The body of a 42-year-old police officer was found on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Beed district on Saturday morning, with preliminary probe indicating that it was a suicide. The deceased was identified as inspector Subhash Bhimrao Dudhal, attached to the Economic Offences Wing of Pune CID, said an official of Government Railway Police (GRP).

Dudhal is suspected to have ended his life by jumping in front of a running train near the Parli Vaijnath railway station on Friday night. The body was found cut into two pieces, the GRP official said.

A signed note recovered from his pocket, with a date and time, said he was committing suicide due to family issues.

Police have as yet no clue as to why Dudhal traveled to Parli, more than 300 km away from Pune. Further investigation is underway, the GRP official said.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, please reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details:

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

