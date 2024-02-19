Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Maharashtra: Bank Holiday On Monday In honor Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birthday? Details Inside

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra observes Shiv Jayanti every year on February 19, to honor the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior king

Pritam Saha
Maharashtra Bank Holiday Today
Maharashtra Bank Holiday Today | Image:Republic
Maharashtra: Banks in India observe holidays according to a set timetable. Depending on the state, they may be closed on public and national holidays. As a mark of respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, banks in Maharashtra will close on February 19. On Monday, though, banks in the remaining states will run normally.

Shiv Jayanti 2024

Maharashtra observes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, as a public holiday. Every year on February 19, it is observed as the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In Maharashtra, people celebrate this day with tremendous passion as a way of honoring the late leader who stood up for the rights of his people. 

Also Read- Shivaji Maharaj Birthday: More Than Just A Holiday In Maharashtra | More Facts About Shiv Jayanti

Bank Holidays

In accordance with regulations established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. There are, however, some exceptions to this norm, since banks occasionally continue to operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Holidays are categorized into three primary groups by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Holidays covered by the Negotiable Instruments Act fall within the first category. The second category consists of Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Holidays when banks close their accounts are included in the third category. You cannot deposit a check or perform other financial operations on bank holidays. Nevertheless, net banking, mobile banking, and WhatsApp banking still allow you to perform a wide range of financial and non-financial operations.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

