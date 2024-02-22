English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Maharashtra: Bus Attendant Allegedly Molests 8 Students of Top Private School in Thane

A complaint was filed against the bus attendant, following which the Thane police have arrested the 27-year-old accused.

Abhishek Tiwari
Parents protest outside a private school in Thane
Parents protested outside a private school in Thane after allegations of molestation of 8 girl students surfaced | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Thane: A shocking allegation has surfaced from a top private school in Maharashtra’s Thane, where at least eight students were allegedly molested by a school bus attendant on Wednesday during their picnic, leading to a massive outrage among the parents of the victim students. After the allegations surfaced, several parents of the students gathered outside the school and staged a massive protest against the molestation incident. A complaint was filed against the bus attendant, following which the Thane police have arrested the 27-year-old accused.

According to the police, the victim students, who are of the age 7 to 8 years, alleged that the accused attendant inappropriately touched them, while serving food in the bus. The incident took place, while the students were heading to their picnic, organised at a theme park in Ghatkopar.

Parents staged protest outside the school

A senior police official stated, “The accused touched the eight children, including girls and two boys, in an inappropriate manner while he was distributing the food packets. All the children were students of Class 2. We have arrested him and we are taking him to court.”

Meanwhile, the protesting parents at the school stated, "On February 20, when kids from grade 2 were on a picnic, two outsiders also accompanied them which wasn't informed to any parents. We don't know the due diligence or the process through which they're selected for the picnic.”

“One man has molested 8-10 children. Teachers were saying that they were keeping an eye and nothing had happened, but 8 children can't lie. Teachers are denying it, and management has accepted. We are demanding the resignation of the teachers and management responsible. We have filed an FIR against the teacher, management, the principal and the criminal,” the parents asserted. 
 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

