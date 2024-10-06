Published 00:06 IST, October 7th 2024
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Dares Uddhav Thackeray To Face Off With Him Instead Of Son
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his former leader Uddhav Thackeray to face off with him instead of targeting his son.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CM Eknath Shinde dares Uddhav Thackeray to take him on and not his son | Image: ANI
00:06 IST, October 7th 2024