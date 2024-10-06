sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ratan Tata | 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Dares Uddhav Thackeray To Face Off With Him Instead Of Son

Published 00:06 IST, October 7th 2024

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Dares Uddhav Thackeray To Face Off With Him Instead Of Son

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his former leader Uddhav Thackeray to face off with him instead of targeting his son.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shiv Sena split
CM Eknath Shinde dares Uddhav Thackeray to take him on and not his son | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:06 IST, October 7th 2024